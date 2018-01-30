Alys Key

Devialet, the maker of the Phantom speaker, has signed a partnership with the Royal Albert Hall.

The agreement is the latest in a string of tie-ups between the audio technology company and major partners including Sky and Renault.

Under the newest partnership, Devialet will help the Royal Albert Hall to improve the sound quality of livestreamed concerts, as well as making an experiential sound area. The partnership is currently expected to span three years.

Craig Hassall, chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "The first time I heard the revolutionary Phantom I realised that we shared a commitment to excellence and to allowing people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the emotion of live musical performance.

"The initiatives will improve the experience of our visitors and bring our concerts to those who might not otherwise get to enjoy them.”

Last year Devialet built a car audio system for Renault and created a soundbox for broadcaster Sky as part of a wider strategy to become more of a household name.

The company's co-founder and chief executive Quentin Sannié said this was also part of a mission to make good sound quality more accessible.

"From the beginning, Devialet’s ambition has always been to use our technologies to make the true emotion of music available to everyone,” he said. “When we first spoke to the Royal Albert Hall, it was clear they had a similar goal. We are thrilled to partner with such a unifying symbol of the British Arts and a true London icon to help make our shared vision a reality.”

A French company, Devialet has recently put more investment in the UK, including opening a store in the City's Royal Exchange.