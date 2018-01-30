London firms denied £30m in business rates relief

Helen Cahill

London businesses are still waiting on £30m in business rates relief, according to new research.

The government pledged £72.5m to London firms suffering from high business rates in 2017-18, but analysis by rates specialists Gerald Eve shows only 42 per cent of the total pot has been distributed.

Funds have been slow to reach firms in part because councils were asked to devise their own schemes to allocate the money, and many councils undertook local consultations before drawing up a scheme.

Two boroughs have made no funding allocations whatsoever. Hammersmith and Fulham has yet to distribute any of its £2.4m in relief, and Lewisham firms have been denied their share of a £1.14m pot.

Jerry Schurder, head of business rates at Gerald Eve, said: “Dreamed up on the hoof by a Chancellor facing enormous pressure to help those worst affected by the revaluation, it was always going to be a struggle to implement a discretionary relief scheme in a timely fashion, a situation not helped by the snap election.

"And with each council having to design local schemes from scratch and consult upon them, it is hardly surprising to find there have been delays."

Hillingdon, Islington, Richmond-upon-Thames, Wandsworth, Southwark, Merton, and Croydon have all given out more than 95 per cent of their business rates relief.