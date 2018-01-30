Catherine Neilan

Labour is planning to force a binding vote compelling the government to publish its economic assessments of the different Brexit end states.

The party will use its opposition day tomorrow (Wednesday) to deploy an "ancient, but effective" parliamentary procedure that gives MPs the power to insist ministers publish government papers. It will be the second time in three months that Labour has resorted to such tactics, having previously forced it to release the Brexit impact assessments to the House of Commons’ Brexit Select Committee.

It follows the leak of a document to Buzzfeed in which every post-Brexit model assessed resulted in dampened growth. However Brexit minister Steve Baker told the Commons that this report did not include models for the government's preferred option of a bespoke deal, adding that the leak had been an attempt to "undermine" the process.

Baker also insisted that economic models were broadly useless - although he repeatedly noted that the document forecast growth in all instances.

But he refused to publish any further details, saying "appropriate" information would be made available to MPs before they vote on a final deal.

This is what is now being challenged by Labour. The motion asks that the Queen "be graciously pleased to give directions" that the analysis be provided to the Brexit committee, "and made available to all members on a confidential basis as a matter of urgency".

Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said: "Once again Labour has been forced to use an archaic parliamentary process to make ministers do the right thing.

“People voted to leave the European Union in part to give Parliament control about its own future. That means giving MPs the information they need to scrutinise the government’s approach to Brexit.

“Ministers cannot keep sidelining Parliament to hide the deep divisions within their own party. They should accept this motion and allow the country to have an informed debate about its relationship with Europe after Brexit.”