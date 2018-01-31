Rebecca Smith

A number of City firms have made the cut in equality charity Stonewall's latest ranking of the top 100 LGBT-inclusive employers out today.

Citi, Pinsent Masons, Clifford Chance, Lloyds Banking Group and Baker McKenzie were all in the top 10, with legal firms again dominating the overall list.

Top 10 LGBT-inclusive employers National Assembly for Wales Pinsent Masons Gentoo Clifford Chance Lloyds Banking Group Baker McKenzie Berwin Leighton Paisner Citi Newcastle City Council Victim Support

The National Assembly for Wales took the overall top spot, moving up from fifth last year.

The charity marked employers specifically on trans inclusivity for the first time this year, in addition to firms' efforts on lesbian, gay and bi inclusive policies.

Stonewall said the National Assembly for Wales had introduced a raft of measures to improve the workplace for trans staff, including updating workplace systems to offer an Mx title, as opposed to Mr, Ms or Mrs, as well as space for staff to give their own gender term on forms.

Top trans-inclusive employers (unranked) Baker McKenzie

Berwin Leighton Paisner

Cardiff University

Gentoo

Lloyds Banking Group

National Assembly for Wales

Pinsent Masons LLP

Swansea University

The University of Manchester

Victim Support

Your Homes Newcastle

Among the various sectors, Lloyds was the top performing company across banking and finance, the Royal Navy and Royal Marines came top among defence and security, while Aviva ranked highest among insurers. Sky was the highest-ranked media company, while the Co-operative Group bagged the top spot from other retailers.

GSK, Vodafone and PwC also made the list.

The rankings are compiled each year from submissions to Stonewall's workplace equality index, with more than 430 organisations taking part in this year's index.

Ruth Hunt, Stonewall's chief executive, said: "At a time when LGBT people are subject to profound discrimination and abuse, both in and out of the workplace, our LGBT-inclusive employers are a welcome beacon of hope that a positive future is possible.

The National Assembly for Wales is a trailblazer for equality, especially for trans equality, and we’d like other organisations to look at the straightforward, positive actions they have taken and follow the example they have set. Creating a workplace environment that accepts everyone isn’t just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense. When staff feel comfortable, happy and understood they will, of course, perform much better than if they’re having to hide who they are, or if they’re scared to go to work for fear of abuse.

