Joe Hall

Manchester City have broken their club transfer record by signing French centre-back Aymeric Laporte for £57m from Athletic Bilbao.

The uncapped 23-year-old's arrival means City now own four of the five most expensive defenders in football history.

It takes manager Pep Guardiola's outlay on defenders and goalkeepers to over £280m since he took over at Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016.

This season alone City have spent £215m on four defenders and one goalkeeper after also signing keeper Ederson for £35m, right-back Kyle Walker for £45m, wing-back Danilo for £26.5m and left-back Benjamin Mendy for £52m — then a world record fee for a defender.

Last season Guardiola was given £47.5m to spend on centre-back John Stones and £17.1m for goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

A City back four of Walker, Stones, Laporte and Mendy will be football's first ever £200m defence.

Of the five most expensive transfers for a defender in history, the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk earlier this month is the only one not belonging to City.

Laporte, who has only ever been called up to one France squad, is a ball-carrying centre-back who has played over 200 times for Athletic Bilbao.

Guardiola has defended City's spending this season, which has now reached a Premier League record of £269m including the combined £53m spent on midfielders Bernado Silva and Douglas Luiz.

"I understand the criticism, but we have spent £300m on six players," he said.

"Others have done it on two. We had a lot of older players out of contract. To compete we needed to spend. A club can decide to spend on two players. We did it in a different way.

"We understand the inflation of the market. We have spent on six players and others have done it in one or two. We accept criticism, but more important is that they play well."