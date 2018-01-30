Laing O'Rourke says its accounts will be delayed again

Oliver Gill

Hinkley Point C and HS2 contractor Laing O'Rourke today announced fresh delays in filing its accounts.

In December, the firm – which employs 15,000 people – said it would breach Companies House deadlines but hoped to have financial statements lodged by the end of January.

But today a spokesperson for Britain's biggest privately-owned contractor said: "Our anticipated filing of the accounts this week has not been achievable."

Earlier this month former business secretary Vince Cable said Laing O'Rourke's inability to meet Companies House requirements "was greatly concerning at a time when Carillion’s failures have highlighted the difficulties facing the construction industry".

The accounts in question are for the year to March 2017. The latest filed accounts, for the 12 months to March 2016, revealed losses from operations of £264m.

"During 2016 the group experienced challenging trading and financial circumstances in particular in respect of certain problem contracts," the latest accounts read. Laing O'Rourke concluded a refinancing in April 2016 after securing a "covenant waiver and standstill agreement for all its financial stakeholders".

A revolving credit facility – akin to a corporate overdraft – of £125m was due to be repaid in September 2017.

Nevertheless, Laing O'Rourke representatives insisted the company is not in breach of banking facilities led by HSBC.

"Our financial partners and Companies House have been notified of the delay. Laing O’Rourke has also conducted regular updates with its clients," the spokesperson said.

"We are working with our audit partner to bring publication and release to a speedy resolution. The company continues to act in line with its financial and contractual obligations."

Today's news comes as Laing O'Rourke auditor PwC, along with its Big Four rivals, is set to have a spotlight shone of accounting sign-offs in the wake of the failure of Carillion.

