Eurozone growth strongest in a decade in 2017

Jasper Jolly

The Eurozone economy grew at the fastest rate in 10 years during 2017, with growth in the final quarter confirming the strong momentum of the recovery.

Eurozone GDP rose by 0.6 per cent during the last three months of the year, pushing annual growth for the bloc to 2.5 per cent, according to a preliminary flash estimate published today by the European Commission's statistics body, Eurostat.

While growth slowed slightly from the 0.7 per cent seen in the third quarter, it nevertheless continued a run of five quarters with growth at or above 0.6 per cent.

The last time the Eurozone enjoyed stronger GDP growth came before the financial crisis took hold, in 2007, prompting a surge of confidence in the region, buoyed by an uptick in global growth.

Today's update confirms that the Eurozone economy expanded at a faster rate than the US, Japan, or the UK, which saw growth of 1.8 per cent.

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at accountants PwC, said: “Although the Eurozone data are based on a flash estimates and don’t reveal the complete national or sector growth picture, early data from some Eurozone countries like France and Spain show growth continues to be broad-based across the core and the periphery."

The European Commission's measure of economic sentiment, also published today, fell slightly during January, but remained near the 17-year high hit at the end of last year. Spain, the Netherlands, and Germany saw the strongest improvements in confidence, although individuals in France and Italy became less optimistic.

Business confidence, meanwhile, also came off its highest point since 1985 during January, but remained at one of its highest levels on record.

