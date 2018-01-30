Alys Key

Raymond Blanc's restaurant company reported an increase in sales today as it significantly expanded its estate during the year to July 2017.

Brasserie Bar Co., which comprises Brasserie Blanc and te White Brasserie Company, increased turnover by almost 14 per cent to £46.8m in the year.

This was off the back of a 20 per cent increase in the number of sites to 36, following the addition of four pubs and two Brasserie Blanc restaurants.

Profitability also improved a same-site basis, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing sites up 23.7 per cent to £7.3m.

Chief executive Mark Derry said: "In a difficult year for the licensed retail sector, we are delighted to report another period of considerable achievement. We served some 1.6m guests, collected 40,000 pieces of feedback with an average score of 9 out of 10 and saw eight sites breaking sales records."

This is the first update since the company agreed a £20m refinancing with OakNorth, which will help it expand to 59 sites by 2022.

Derry added: "Financing from OakNorth Bank has enabled our roll-out plans to open 24 new sites in the next five years. We look forward to growing our estate and our team despite industry challenges."

The company is backed by Core Capital, which led a management buyout in 2006.

