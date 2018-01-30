Jasper Jolly

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) chief executive Ross McEwan today admitted the bank’s controversial global restructuring group (GRG) did not turn around the “vast majority” of businesses, as he previously told MPs.

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee, McEwan said “it is not true” that a majority of firms were turned around, adding that some of the businesses previously described as turned around had in fact entered insolvency.

The GRG group has been accused of a string of highly unethical business practices in the turmoil following the financial crisis, including deliberately charging high fees to struggling businesses to maximise the bank’s return.

Only one in every 10 businesses in GRG returned to normal banking relations.

“We did not do a good job with the customers,” McEwan said. “At the time when they were in most need of help this organisation in many, many cases, in far too many cases, was not there giving them the help they needed.”

One internal RBS memo which was finally published this month told staff they needed to give companies “rope” with which they could “hang themselves”.

Referring to the 2009 memo, entitled “Just Hit Budget!”, RBS chairman Sir Howard Davies said he was “acutely embarrassed” by the document.

“They are the stuff of which nightmares are made as far as a chairman or a chief executive are concerned,” Davies said today. “We can do nothing but abase ourselves as far as that’s concerned. It’s absolutely awful”

Labour MP John Mann, a member of the Treasury Select Committee, accused some RBS executives of “lying to Parliament”.

After the hearing, referring to evidence from former GRG bosses, Mann said: “RBS executives have misled Parliament in the past. It is clear that both their integrity and ethics are in doubt."

GRG officials had a focus “almost entirely on the commercial interests of the bank”, rather than the clients they were meant to be helping, according to Tony Boorman, managing director of the Promontory Financial Group.

Boorman, who was commissioned to carry out a review of GRG’s practices, told MPs his firm’s report was created in a way it believed would make it legally publishable, but added that RBS continues to dispute some of the findings.

