Airbus has revealed its gender pay gap in the UK, reporting a 20.4 per cent difference between the pay for its male and female staff at Airbus Defence and Space.

The firm reported 20.4 per cent as its median gender pay gap in hourly pay - gauging the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of men's and women's pay.

It said the company's overall gender pay gap in the UK is "largely a result" of the high number of men in senior leadership roles, and low number of men in more junior non-manufacturing roles.

The company provided figures across both Airbus Operations and Airbus Defence and Space in the UK, with a mean gender pay gap of 19.1 per cent at the latter.

The median pay for its female staff at Airbus Operations was 0.3 per cent higher than its male staff, while the mean was 2.3 per cent lower. Airbus said the notable difference in gender pay gaps between the two organisations was due to "clearly distinct workforces".

Airbus' helicopters arm currently falls below the threshold of the regulations, but the firm said the data will be disclosed in future years.

The company said it largely operates within the manufacturing and engineering sectors, and is reliant on qualified engineering students. Applications from women into relevant degrees at university had increased, but Airbus said they remain at only 15.2 per cent in aerospace engineering, and 26.8 per cent for general engineering.

It has set a target for increasing the number of women it recruits across the company to 30 per cent each year.

The government is requiring all firms with more than 250 employees to publish their gender pay gap figures by April. At present, 734 firms of around 9,000 that will need to do so, have reported the figures.

The median gender pay gap, identifying the wage of the middle earner, is the best representation of the typical gender difference, according to the government. The mean takes into account the low and high earners within an organisation.

