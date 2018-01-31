Trouble brews for retailers as shop prices keep falling

Helen Cahill

Retailers continued to cut prices on non-food items last month, as the trend for discounting on the high street failed to abate.

Shop prices fell by 0.5 per cent in January, with non-food prices down by as much as 1.9 per cent, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Read more: Retail administrations jump by more than a quarter as cost pressures hit

Food prices, however, were still inflationary, rising by 1.9 per cent year-on-year, the highest rate of inflation since October 2017.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: "The fall in shop prices eased off marginally in January but remained in deflationary territory for the 57th consecutive month.

"It was the same story of divergent price movements for food versus non-food categories from the pervious months, albeit with non-food prices creeping ever so slightly towards inflation."

Many retailers - especially non-food retailers - failed to cash in on Christmas this year. Analysts have been predicting a raft of retail administrations this year as firms struggle to bring in sales; high street fashion retailer East has been the first casualty, falling into administration on Monday. The collapse puts more than 300 jobs at risk across East's 34 stores and 15 concessions.