Rebecca Smith

BBC Sport has retained the rights to show Premier League highlights for a further three years, with a bid of £211.5m.

In an announcement today, the Premier League said BBC Sport had acquired the UK highlights rights across each of the three seasons from 2019/20 through to 2021/22.

It means BBC Sport will continue to broadcast Match of the Day on Saturday nights, as well as the likes of Match of the Day 2, Match of the Day Extra, and Football Focus.

The Premier League said the BBC had retained the rights with its £211.5m bid following an open and competitive process.

Premier League executive chairman, Richard Scudamore, said:

We are extremely pleased that our partnership with BBC Sport will continue through to 2022. They do an excellent job of making the Premier League available to millions of fans across the UK with a range of high quality programming and content. People engage with the Premier League in so many different ways yet Match of the Day continues to go from strength to strength, remaining extremely popular with more than seven million tuning in every weekend.

The Premier League's partnership with BBC Sport was extended this season to include the launch of Super Movers, an initiative to help primary school teachers inspire children to become more active and engaged with sport.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said it was "great news" on Twitter.

Breaking: @BBCSport retains the rights to show Premier League highlights for a further 3 years. Great news. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 30, 2018

Earlier this month, Manchester United held off Real Madrid to be crowned the richest club in the world once more, with a cluster of other Premier League teams in the top 10. Manchester City came in fifth, with Arsenal in sixth, and Chelsea and Liverpool in eighth and ninth place respectively.

A record 10 English clubs made the top 20 of the annual list published by Deloitte. Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham all climbed, while Southampton and Everton were new entries.

