Putin says US has taken a "hostile step" with release of the Putin list

Helen Cahill

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the US' publication of a list of high ranking politicians and businessmen as a "hostile step"

Putin, who is running for re-election in a vote in March, said the "unfriendly act" will further complicate relations between the US and Russia, and will harm international relations.

Read more: Vladimir Putin ditches his party to run for re-election as an independent

The US Treasury Department has released a so-called "Putin list" of oligarchs and political figures that it has linked to the Kremlin. Some of the individuals on the list are subject to sanctions, but the report said it was "not a sanctions list".

The list comprises 114 senior political figures with ties to Putin and 96 oligarchs worth $1bn (£710m) or more, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

The Trump administration was required to release the list under legislation designed to punish Russia for its involvement in the 2016 US election.