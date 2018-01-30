Rebecca Smith

HS2 is on the hunt for bidders for nearly £2bn worth of contracts for the £56bn rail project that will link London, Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester.

A £1.55bn track and overhead catenary system package will oversee HS2's construction and testing phase, linking the whole systems and the trains involved, before it is handed over to the operator for the line's trial running phase.

Aspects of the contract include the key overhead power system from which the high speed trains will draw down power, as well as the 180 miles of track along which they will travel at speeds of up to 225mph.

Read more: Kier keeps Carillion work on track with offer to pick up 200 employees

It will also include construction work within stations and in tunnels.

Then a £330m contract is on offer for the tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical and tunnel ventilation works, spanning design, installation and testing of HS2 safety equipment.

HS2 Ltd's chief executive, Mark Thurston, said:

We’re looking for the smartest, most cost effective solutions that the industry has to offer through these contracts, which form part of the overall railway system for HS2. These two essential contracts are fundamental to HS2 operating safely, reliably and efficiently for the millions of people who will use and come to depend on it. Once complete, HS2 will transform rail travel in the UK, providing extra capacity and improved connectivity between our major cities and act as a catalyst for growth across the UK.

Earlier this month, the first concept pictures were revealed for the major Colne Valley viaduct in Buckinghamshire, which HS2 said will be one of the longest in the UK. It wants to ensure the development fits key criteria such as fitting the landscape and ensuring views are still maintained.

The concept will help to guide further design work by Align, the main civil engineering contractor for HS2 between the Colne Valley viaduct and the northern portal of the Chilterns Tunnel.

Read more: HS2 has unveiled the concepts for "one of the longest viaducts in the UK"