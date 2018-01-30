Rebecca Smith

Private jet charter marketplace Victor has raised $18m (£13m) from BBA Aviation, BP Ventures and existing shareholders.

It follows a $20m September funding round led by BP's investment arm.

The fresh injection of funding is going towards a corporate restructure, forming the Alyssum Group, which it says will enable stakeholders across the aviation industry to share data for business insights.

Alyssum will be headquartered in London, alongside the head office of its now lead brand, Victor.

The new group will be headed up by Clive Jackson, founder and chief executive at Victor.

He said: "Victor’s first fundraising in 2012, was the start of a 10-year plan that has helped the company become the number one consumer brand and underlying e-commerce platform for the general aviation industry, and paved the way for Alyssum Group’s creation. I’m excited about facilitating further change across the general aviation industry, as well as working with an expanded team of talented managers and partners for the next phase of our journey.”

FTSE 250 aviation services firm BBA Aviation is investing in Victor to help explore new ways to improve services for passengers, and aircraft owners, while BP Ventures is on the hunt to back high-growth tech firms and support the wider BP business.

Akira Kirton, BP Ventures, managing director, said:

This latest investment reinforces our commitment to Victor, and Alyssum Group, as a long-term strategic investor and partner. We are keen to support Alyssum Group in its vision to create a digital marketplace that services the entire private aviation industry, from customers to suppliers.

