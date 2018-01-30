Courtney Goldsmith

Kenes Rakishev, the largest shareholder of gold miner Petropavlovsk, has said the company is demonstrating a "worrying lack of ambition" for the year ahead after reporting an underwhelming production forecast.

Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch, snapped up a 22 per cent stake in the London-listed firm in an unexpected deal late last year. It was the latest twist following a shareholder row that embroiled the firm and resulted in the ousting of its co-founder and chairman Peter Hambro and subsequent resignation of Pavel Maslovskiy, the firm's co-founder and chief executive.

Rakishev bought his stake from Russia's Renova Group, a firm that was at the centre of the shareholder revolt.

​Petropavlovsk today said full-year gold production was 439,600 ounces, within its guidance of 420,000 to 460,000 ounces, and it expects 2018 output to be within that same range, including the first production from the company's flagship pressure oxidation (Pox) hub, which is expected to produce first gold in the fourth quarter of the year.

The Pox hub is expected to give a major boost to Petropavloavsk's output, but Ian Ashby, the company's chairman, said the firm was cautious about its production guidance as the technology "whilst proven globally, is new to Petropavlovsk".

Rakishev said Petropavlovsk was performing "short of its potential".

“Today’s statement shows some stability, but demonstrates a worrying lack of ambition," he said

"The forecast for next year remains pessimistic given the strengths that lie within the company’s assets. It is essential that production starts at the Pox hub in September, and shareholders will wish for reassurance that the omission of its production forecast from today’s guidance does not indicate a lack of commitment over bringing the project to completion.

"There is so much more that can be done and I want to work with other shareholders and the board to find solutions to give the company a fresh start.”

Rakishev met with Petropavlovsk's board and stakeholders last week to make his bid to transform the company. He is interested in looking into acquisitions, especially in centra Asia where he has experience working, to deliver more substantial growth for the company. He has also said he'd like to bring Maslovskiy and Hambro back in to complete the Pox hub project.

Read more: Petropavlovsk more than doubles profit in the first half