Joe Hall

The "Class of 92" group of former Manchester United players have been given the green light to build a new university in the Greater Manchester area.

Trafford Council's executive committee has approved proposals for The University Academy '92 (UA92) in Stretford which will offer sport, media and business courses for up to 6,500 students.

The UA92, a branch of Lancaster University, was developed by the business group of former United academy graduates Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes - all of whom emerged at the club in 1992.

It is expected to open in September 2019 after a new campus is built alongside student accommodation and new homes as part of a £170m Trafford Council redevelopment plan.

Microsoft will offer internships to students at the university while Lancashire County Cricket Club and Manchester United are both listed as supporters.

"Our aim is that university students will of course leave with an academic qualification, but also a range of skills such as how to deal with pressure, an understanding of finance, leadership, presentational skills and also how to maintain a healthy body and mind," said Gary Neville.

"In other words the complete package to succeed in the workplace."

In setting up a university the "Class of '92" have added to a diverse portfolio of business interests that also includes a hotel outside Old Trafford, Salford City Football Club and property in the city.