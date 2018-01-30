Catherine Neilan

Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer will demand to know more about the government's long-term economic forecasts after a leaked analysis suggested the UK will be worse off after Brexit, under every scenario modelled.

Under a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU economic growth would be five per cent lower over the next 15 years compared with current forecasts, while a no-deal would result in growth being dampened by eight per cent, the report found.

According to Buzzfeed, the official who leaked the document said the government had not published the assessment because it was "embarrassing".

Shadow Brexit minister Matthew Pennycook said: “Labour has made clear since the referendum that Tory ministers cannot withhold vital information from Parliament and the public about the impact of different Brexit scenarios on jobs and the economy.

“Ministers should publish this information immediately and allow for a full debate in Parliament about its implications.”

Starmer has been granted an urgent question on the matter, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30.

Labour has repeatedly slammed the government for failing to make public its economic forecasts of Brexit.

Brexit secretary David Davis came under fire from many MPs, including his own, for claiming a set of sectoral assessments, which he once described as being "in excrutiating detail" did not actually exist.