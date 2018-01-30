Rebecca Smith

A third of commuters think their train journeys are value for money, according to a bumper national rail survey, gauging the views of 27,000 passengers on their last journey for the autumn of 2017.

Transport Focus said 47 per cent of travellers thought their journey was good value for money, while just a third of commuters agreed. Average rail ticket prices rose by 3.4 per cent this year, with analysis by the Trades Union Congress reporting that UK commuters spend up to five times as much of their salary on rail fares than other Europeans.

Overall, 81 per cent of passengers nationally were satisfied with their journey, the same score as the previous autumn. Commuters were less satisfied though, at 73 per cent.

Satisfaction with punctuality was also up to 74 per cent, but that was down to 65 per cent among commuters.

Highest scoring train operators for passenger satisfaction 1. Grand Central - 96 per cent 2. Hull Trains - 95 per cent 3. Virgin Trains East Coast - 92 per cent =4. Virgin Trains West Coast & Heathrow Express - 91 per cent

Lowest scoring train operators for passenger satisfaction 1. Southern - 72 per cent = 2. TfL Rail and South Western Railway - 75 per cent 4. Great Northern - 77 per cent =5. Arriva Trains Wales and Great Western Railway - 79 per cent

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus, said:

For passengers, it’s all about performance – these value for money scores reflect patchy reliability. In London and the Southeast, Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern passengers have felt performance pick up. However, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and Arriva Trains Wales passengers, among others, have been buffeted by poorer performance. Train companies and Network Rail need to keep to their basic promises and deliver a relentless focus on day-to-day performance and better information during disruption.

Transport Focus said performance on South Western Railway had struggled to recover since significant disruption due to the upgrade at London Waterloo. Passenger satisfaction dropped seven per cent on the previous autumn, to 75 per cent, and even was down even further to 64 per cent for passengers travelling in the peak.

However, it said there are signs investment is paying off on Thameslink, which has been undergoing a £7bn programme of work, as overall satisfaction was up by 13 per cent.

Jacqueline Starr, managing director of customer experience for the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators and Network Rail, said: “Four out of five journeys were rated satisfactory or good by our customers but we know there is much more to do, which is why rail companies are working together with a long-term plan to change and improve.

"Our plan commits us to increasing satisfaction through the introduction of 7,000 new carriages enabling an extra 6,400 services a week by 2021, better connecting communities and boosting local economies across the country."

