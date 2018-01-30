Alys Key

The chief executive who oversaw the turnaround and sale of Punch Taverns is to take up the reins at Bill's restaurants.

Duncan Garrood stepped down from Punch in September last year following the company's sale to Heineken. He will now lead Bill's with immediate effect.

"This is a really exciting time to be joining one of the country's best loved restaurant businesses," he said. "We have some exciting and ambitious growth plans for more sites across the country that will serve the great food and drinks that our millions of customers have come to expect from us."

Read more: Time Out still wants to open a foodie market in London by 2020

He replaces Mark Fox, who is stepping down due to "personal reasons".

"We’d like to thank Mark for his contribution to developing Bill’s and wish him every happiness and success,” said a spokesperson for Bill's.

The company said that it was building on a successful fiscal year in 2017. Next week it will open the first of its newly refurbished stores in St Albans, with two to follow in London. The new concept includes extended breakfast options and a seated bar area.

Read more: Jamie's Italian restaurants could face the chop in new restructuring plans