Rebecca Smith

Ryanair has tied up a landmark agreement to recognise the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) as the sole representative body for Ryanair pilots in the UK.

It marks the first time Ryanair has agreed to recognise a union to represent its UK-based pilots, after it said in December it was willing to recognise unions in a bid to avert disruption from strikes over the festive period.

The chief executive of the Irish airline, Michael O'Leary, said at the time, that if the best way of avoiding disruption was to talk to its pilots through a recognised union process, "then we are prepared to do so".

Brian Strutton, general secretary of Balpa, said:

Given Ryanair’s previous hostility towards unions, today’s agreement is an historic one. While we were initially sceptical about Ryanair’s sincerity in offering recognition to us and other unions, our conversations and meetings with them have shown that they are genuine in wanting a constructive trade union relationship.

As the negotiations went on over December, the six other Ryanair UK bases, including London Stansted, voted to accept pay increases of up to 20 per cent, which had already been agreed by a majority of other bases in the UK.

Ryanair says this now means its UK pilots, which account for a quarter of Ryanair's fleet and pilot numbers, are earning 20 per cent more than competitor pilots on the likes of Norwegian and Jet2.

Ryanair’s chief people officer Eddie Wilson said:

This agreement validates the decision of Ryanair’s board in December to recognise unions, and the fact that we have delivered pay rises of up to 20 per cent and union recognition for our pilots in our largest market, shows how serious Ryanair is about working constructively with unions that are willing to work constructively with us.

Wilson added that the "rapid progress" made in the UK was "in marked contrast to some other EU countries where we are still waiting for a response to our recognition proposals and where some unions have failed to put these substantial pay increases to our pilots".

He said: "We now call on these unions to stop wasting time and act quickly to deliver 20 per cent pay increases to our pilots in February, and conclude formal recognition agreements, which they are presently sitting on. Ryanair will not allow these unions to delay pay increases to our pilots."

