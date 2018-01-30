Rebecca Smith

The mayor of London today announced six new cycle routes across the capital where design work will now get underway, including Hackney to the Isle of Dogs and Ilford to Barking Riverside.

Sadiq Khan said the routes selected have some of the highest potential for cycling but at present, don't have the safe infrastructure necessary.

Analysis by Transport for London (TfL) identified the top 25 connections where cycling infrastructure is needed to tap into the route's potential and encourage more people to cycle. Further work between TfL and the boroughs has now identified these six routes as the first ones to take forward to the design stage.

The six new cycle routes Lea Bridge to Dalston This 3km route would link the City and Waltham Forest by filling the gap between Lea Bridge Road and Cycle Superhighway 1 at Dalston Ilford to Barking Riverside This 8km route improve access to the Elizabeth Line and London Overground services Hackney to the Isle of Dogs This 8km route would stretch from Hackney to the Isle of Dogs via Canary Wharf, Mile End and Victoria Park Rotherhithe to Peckham This 4km route would link Peckham with key and growing destinations such as Canada Water and Surrey Quays Tottenham Hale to Camden This 8km route would connect major town centres Wembley to Willesden Junction This 5km route would be north west London’s first major cycle route, connecting Wembley, Stonebridge Park and Willesden Junction

Initial work suggests the routes would be around 75 per cent on main roads, where TfL would look to make them substantially segregated. Around a quarter would be direct routes on back streets.

Khan said:

Working closely with the boroughs, we’re providing new routes in both inner and outer London, including in areas that haven’t previously seen serious investment in cycling infrastructure. Encouraging more Londoners to cycle as part of their everyday routine is vital – providing huge benefits to people’s health, cutting congestion and air pollution for every Londoner, and improving quality of life in local neighbourhoods.

London Assembly Liberal Democrat member Caroline Pidgeon said increasing cycle routes to Rotherhithe in particular was "vital to maximise the benefits of the Rotherhithe to Canary Wharf pedestrian and cycle bridge".

However, she said the new raised "far more questions than answers".

"In particular it is far from clear whether these cycle routes will be Quietways or operate as Cycle Superhighways," Pidgeon said. “If they are to be Cycle Superhighways we need assurances that these routes will be built to the highest design of cycle infrastructure that has long existed in Holland and Denmark. And if they are to be new Quietway routes why is no mention even made of the term?"

She added:

If the mayor is embarking on alternatives to both Cycle Superhighways and Quietways we need far more information to explain this change of policy and the departure from his manifesto pledge to increase the provision of both.

