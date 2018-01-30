Alys Key

Shares are down in consumer goods giant PZ Cussons again this morning, after it said tight margins had hit profits.

The figures

Adjusted profit before tax for the first half dropped 15.4 per cent to £34m, due to reduced margins in Europe and Africa.

This was despite a 1.9 per cent jump in revenue to £385.4m.

Net debt for the period was £191.2m, relatively flat on this time last year.

The group maintained its interim dividend of 2.76p per share.

Shares fell by 2.9 per cent to 320.6p in early trading.

Why it's interesting

PZ Cussons has issued a string of updates warning on the tough inflationary background in the UK, as well as pressures facing its business in Nigeria.

Today it said it was planning brand initiatives in the UK to improve the performance of its washing and bathing division, which has been hit by tougher trading conditions.

Meanwhile in Nigeria, the company's electricals and baby milk businesses were impacted by competition and consumer spending changes.

But PZ Cussons indicated that performance would pick up in the second half due to the beginning of peak season.

What PZ Cussons said

The company's chair Caroline Silver said: "Initiatives are underway to improve performance of these business units and, together with the positive momentum elsewhere in the group and in particular in Asia, provide a solid basis for improved performance in the second half of the year. The board has maintained the interim dividend at 2.67p per share.

"The group's brand portfolio remains strong and, with a strong balance sheet, the group is well placed to pursue growth opportunities."

Read more: Consumer confidence proves resilient to spending pressures