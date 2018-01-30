What is the super blue blood moon and when can I see it?

Helen Cahill

Another supermoon is on its way - and this one is no ordinary supermoon, it's a super blue blood moon.

So what's so special about this moon, and when will you get to see it?

The super blue blood moon will appear tomorrow, according to Nasa, if there are clear skies - make sure you're away from light pollution to get the best view.

Why the long name?

Tomorrow the night sky will be the setting for three rare celestial events happening in combination. A supermoon is a moon that is larger and brighter than a normal moon, and it appears when the a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth on its orbit. A blue moon is the second full moon in a month, and a blood moon is a lunar eclipse.

So, a super blue blood moon is when a super moon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse all happen at the same time; the last time this occurred was in 1866.

Can I get a picture?

The internet will be full of amateur photography after the event - if you want to get in on the action, you'll need to get out of the city, and keep your flash off. Use a quick shutter speed (the moon is moving) and try to get a shot with a house, or tree, in the picture, so the size of the moon is clear in comparison.