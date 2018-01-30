Alys Key

The X Factor final boosted sales for the UK's Domino's Pizza Group, helping the company to push up its profit expectations this morning.

The figures

Sales in the UK and Ireland were up 9.9 per cent on an organic basis during the final quarter of the year, to £294.7m. For the 52 weeks to 24 December, sales were up 8.7 per cent.

The group also has international operations in Switzerland, Iceland, Noway, Sweden and Germany. Overall group system sales rose 8.9 per cent over the first 52 weeks of the year.

Same-store sales growth was 6.1 per cent, marking an improvement on last year's annual results when like-for-like sales dipped.

Shares were up 3.4 per cent in early trading.

The update did not include the week between Christmas and New Year.

Why it's interesting

Last year marked several milestones for the FTSE 250 group. It took a bigger slice of its Icelandic subsidiary earlier than expected, and bought a £24m piece of its London franchisee.

Now the company has said that its underlying profits for the year will be slightly higher than expected, partly thanks to an extra boost from the singing competition the X Factor. The day of the show's final was the biggest day of sales for the year, with sales 25 per cent above the average Saturday.

The improvement in like-for-like sales showed that the group is taking full advantage of the rise of the big night in, according to Neil WIlson of ETX Capital.

"Whilst there are structural pressures from the arrival of Just Eat etc, Domino’s appears to have adjusted and sales growth is underpinned by favourable market conditions," he said.

What Domino's Pizza Group said

Chief executive David Wild said: "With a record year for new store openings and continued like-for-like sales increases, the UK business has demonstrated its resilience in a challenging economic and competitive environment.

"Our international operations are growing in scale and benefiting from our expertise in supply chain and digital. We expect full year underlying profit before tax to be slightly above the current range of market expectations."

