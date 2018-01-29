Ross McLean

Former England captain David Beckham has promised that his Major League Soccer team will be the country’s best after launching his long-planned franchise in Miami.

After four years of uncertainty, Beckham, flanked by MLS commissioner Don Garber and members of his investment group, was finally able to confirm the go ahead for his venture.

Details, however, were scant and there was no confirmation of the name of Beckham’s new team or whether reports the side would begin competing in 2020 were accurate or not.

The club are set to play in a 25,000-seater stadium in the city’s Overtown neighbourhood following years of disputes over potential sites and uproar from south Florida residents opposing multiple locations.

“I’m excited to bring this great team to this great city – it has been a hell of a journey,” said ex-Manchester United midfielder Beckham. “I promise you the team we will bring into the league will be the best team.

“From the moment we announced we were coming to Miami, I have had many calls from many different players, top players, saying: ‘I’m in’.

“And yes we want to build a team and bring great players from Europe but the thing we are most interested in is the homegrown talent. We will build a state of the art academy.

“When they go from being young talented players into full-blown professionals and then represent their countries, that is when we are going to sit back and say; ‘job done’.”

Beckham, who joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007, becomes the first former MLS player to own a team in the league. The 42-year-old had the option of purchasing an MLS expansion franchise at a reduced price of $25m written into his contract on swapping Spain for Los Angeles.

Garber said: “We know the right people are in place and the time is right for Miami to become a great Major League Soccer city.”



