Ross McLean

An all-London clash could be on the cards in the FA Cup fifth round after the winners of Millwall’s replay with Rochdale were drawn at home to either Newport County or Tottenham Hotspur.

Midfielder Ben Thompson netted a 90th-minute leveller in Saturday’s fourth round tussle at The Den to prevent a cup upset and ensure Millwall a second crack at League One Rochdale.

Tottenham also face a replay after their blushes were spared in the final 10 minutes as prolific frontman Harry Kane conjured an equaliser to deny Newport a famous giant-killing triumph.

Should both of the capital’s teams progress, Millwall will be afforded the opportunity to avenge their 6-0 defeat at White Hart Lane at the quarter-final stage of last year’s competition. Millwall have not beaten Spurs since 1939.

Last season’s beaten finalists Chelsea, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to Championship strugglers Hull City. The Tigers have never won a match at Stamford Bridge in league or cup.

In other ties, which are set to take place on the weekend of 17-18 February, there will be a repeat of the 2013 final after Wigan were drawn at home to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Wigan, who at the time were in the top flight but now play in League One, won the first major trophy in their then 81-year history when Ben Watson’s stoppage-time header shocked Roberto Mancini’s City at Wembley.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been drawn away to the winners of the Huddersfield and Birmingham replay. United suffered their first league defeat of the season at Huddersfield in October.

There is another all-Premier League clash after Alan Pardew was handed a reunion with a former employer as West Brom, conquerors of Liverpool on Saturday, were drawn at home to Southampton.

Leicester will play second-tier Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium, while Brighton host 1987 winners Coventry, who are the lowest-ranked side to have guaranteed their place in round five.

Swansea face a replay against League Two high-flyers Notts County at Liberty Stadium and, should they proceed, an away showdown with Sheffield Wednesday beckons.