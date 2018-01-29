Oliver Gill

UBS, Deutsche Bank and HSBC and eight individuals are facing US civil and criminal charges for alleged manipulation of US futures and commodities markets.

The US Department of Justice and derivatives regulator said today it had filed charges following a large-scale investigation into so-called "spoofing".

The three banks have agreed to pay $46.6m (£33.1m) to settle the cases. Deutsche Bank and UBS have agreed to pay $30m and $15m respectively to settle the civil charges, while HSBC will pay $1.6m in settlement, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

A spokesperson for HSBC told Reuters it was pleased the matter had been resolved, while UBS had not responded to a request for comment.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman said the bank “has provided substantial and proactive cooperation with the government’s investigation and has enhanced controls and surveillance to help ensure that the underlying conduct does not occur in the future".

Spoofing involves placing buy and sell orders on futures contracts before cancelling them prior to execution. The trades create the illusion there is demand for the securities in question. The practice was outlawed by the 2010 US Dodd-Frank financial reforms.

“Spoofing is a particularly pernicious example of bad actors seeking to manipulate the market through the abuse of technology,” said James McDonald, the CFTC’s head of enforcement.

“These cases should send a strong signal that we at the CFTC are committed to identifying individuals responsible for unlawful activity and holding them accountable.”

