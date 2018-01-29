Oliver Gill

Sky Bet majority owner CVC has hired investment bank Rothschild to explore an initial public offering.

The float could value the Leeds-based firm at up to £3bn including debt. Arranging banks are to be picked next week, Reuters reported.

Listing plans come as a crackdown on gambling machines in British betting shops is expected – a move that may make online-only Sky Bet relatively more attractive.

Cancelled London listings spooked investors at the end of last year but bankers remain bullish about more equity raises in 2018.

Media giant Sky still owns 20 per cent of Sky Bet.

Planned gambling restrictions include the slashing of the maximum stake that customers can place on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs).

The measures, which could see FOBT stakes cut to £2 to £100, are expected to trigger a wave of deal-making among betting firms as they seek to offset the impact of the crackdown and shift away from high street shops.

