Oliver Gill

The price of passports are to rocket, ministers announced this evening.

Child passports prices will rise by 27 per cent to £58.50 from April and postal applications for adult passports are to jump by 17 per cent to £85.

Online passport application prices will be considerably lower, rising by £3 to £49 and £75.50 for under-16s and adults respectively.

The price changes are "unrelated" to government plans to change the colour of Britain's passport in 2019, which ministers said would be delivered "at no additional cost".

The proposals are subject to parliamentary approval.

The Home Office said the price hikes are "part of its push to increase the use of online services and its ambition to create a self-sustainable immigration and borders system".

The price increases will reduce the burden on the taxpayer, "millions of whom do not currently hold passports".

Read more: The post-Brexit British passport could be made by a French company

Security

The changes are part of plans by the Home Office to invest £100m on border security and infrastructure next year.

"These proposals will ensure that those people who don’t travel abroad are not footing the bill for those who do," said immigration minister Caroline Noakes.

It was reported in September that a French and German company had been shortlisted to make the new passport, alongside British banknote printer De La Rue.

Andrew Rosindell, chairman of the parliamentary flags and heraldry committee, telling the Sunday Times he wanted the new passport to be "manufactured in Britain in a British factory employing British people".

The Home Office has said it will announce the winner of the contract in the spring.

Read more: What will your passport look like after Brexit? Here are 9 possible designs