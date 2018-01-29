Monday 29 January 2018 7:59pm

Peppa Pig owner beefs up portfolio with $209m acquisition of Grey's Anatomy producer

 
Oliver Gill
Entertainment One already owns 51 per cent of The Mark Gordon Company (Source: Entertainment One)

Entertainment One, creator of arguably the world's most famous porcine TV star, today announced a $209m (£148m) deal to buy the US producer of Grey's Anatomy and Quantico.

The London-listed Peppa Pig owner is to acquire the 49 per cent of shares in The Mark Gordon Company it does not already own.

The deal will be funded by a combination of $160m of cash and $49m of shares.

Entertainment One also announced a $75m share placing to part-fund the deal.

"The acquisition of the remaining stake in The Mark Gordon Company is an exciting time for both Entertainment One and The Mark Gordon Company and a natural step in our strategy of creating and owning high-quality content," said Entertainment One CEO Darren Throop.

"We would like to welcome Mark Gordon into his new and expanded role with eOne and look forward to seeing our Television and Film operations continue to make great progress under his leadership."

