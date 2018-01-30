Virendra Sharma, Kwasi Kwarteng

Last week Heathrow launched a major consultation on its proposals for an expanded airport.

This consultation marks the first formal opportunity for local residents to get involved in the process. We are all committed to making sure that this essential national infrastructure project delivers for all communities around the airport.

As local MPs, we understand the concern that the proposed third runway has caused for many of our constituents. This is why we believe that the consultation gives an excellent opportunity for you to have your say, and to reflect the views of our community.

Our first duty is to represent the needs of our constituents and that is why we believe that any expansion must work in your interests. We recognise that the airport has already worked closely with local residents, making concessions while developing these new proposals.

We believe that the result is a set of proposals that will deliver significant benefits to the local economy, while minimising the impacts on the airport’s neighbours. Heathrow has already accepted – and in most cases exceeded – all of the stringent, binding conditions recommended by the Airports Commission – including a world class property compensation scheme, the pledge to introduce a 6.5 hour ban on scheduled night flights and the promise to release new capacity only if air quality limits can be met.

For many communities around the airport, noise remains the most pressing concern. The opportunity for you to give feedback is enormously important. Your views can help to influence future flight paths and the runway alternation pattern which will ensure predictable respite.

Expansion of the airport will help ensure the continued prosperity of our local communities. At present, 76,000 people are employed at Heathrow and the airport indirectly supports 1 in 5 local jobs.

Further development of Heathrow will provide a significant opportunity to create even more local jobs, particularly for young people. We’ve seen directly Heathrow’s commitment to providing skills and training for thousands of people and the number of apprenticeships across the airport will double to 10,000 with a new runway. The airport also supports local unemployed people through the Heathrow Academy with pre-employment training, advice and guidance. All of this is enormously beneficial to young people in the local area.

This consultation is a major milestone. It is a genuine opportunity for us to shape the project to help Heathrow deliver a project which maximises the benefits to our communities while minimising the environmental impact. Therefore, it is more important than ever that you, as local residents, make your voices heard and respond to the consultation.

