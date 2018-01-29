Courtney Goldsmith

A UK-based smart battery maker has announced it is partnering with Itochu, one of Japan's largest trading houses, to export its technology internationally.

The agreement allows Moixa to launch its GridShare technology platform in what it called a "rapidly growing" battery market in Japan. Itochu will also help fund the international expansion through a £5m investment.

GridShare optimises home energy storage systems by using artificial intelligence to learn patterns of household energy use and solar generation as well as factoring in local weather and energy prices.

Read more: This startup is using AI to tackle rising UK energy prices

By the end of March 2018, Itochu's home battery systems will be in about 6,000 homes, and it will install GridShare as standard on products by the summer of 2018.

​Japan has the world's third-largest fleet of electric vehicles, and it had more than 125,000 energy storage systems as of 2016, which Moixa and Itochu forecast will exceed 500,000 by 2020.

“Moixa has pioneered battery management, and we are proud to be investing and working together to target the rapidly growing energy storage market in Japan," said Koji Hasegawa, general manager of industrial chemicals department at Itochu.

"Moixa’s GridShare will help our customers get more value for their home batteries and will offer solutions to help our partners manage Japan’s low-carbon transition.”

Moixa is now seeking to expand its GridShare partnerships with Japanese utilities and electric vehicle makers and to market services to electricity networks.

It will also trial its tech in the US and Europe this year.

The UK’s Industrial Strategy aims to make the UK a world leader in battery technology, and last week the government's recently launched Faraday Institution said it would put £42m towards battery research and development.

Read more: Battery storage is poised to recharge the UK's energy sector