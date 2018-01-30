Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover real estate, asset management and due diligence. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Real Asset Partners

Real Asset Partners, a leading real estate placement agent based in London, has appointed Anoushka Gohil to the position of senior associate. Anoushka brings more than five years of experience within real estate and finance to the real asset partners team. Most recently, she served as an associate at SVS Real Estate and Urban Input Asset Management, focusing on residential, office and hospitality assets in the raising of capital and the selection of real estate managers across the UK and continental Europe. Prior to her experience at SVS/Urban Input, Anoushka completed the analyst training programme at the Royal Bank of Scotland, followed by two years in the bank’s real estate division.

Pemberton

Pemberton, the diversified asset manager backed by one of Europe’s largest insurers, Legal & General Group, has expanded its senior management team with the appointment of Phil Ashdown as a partner. Phil joins Pemberton to develop investment strategies across trade receivables and supply chain finance for institutional investors, with overall responsibility for origination and portfolio management. Phil brings over 30 years’ experience in commercial banking, portfolio management, leveraged finance and M&A advisory. Prior to joining Pemberton, he was a founding investor and executive board director of Tungsten Corporation, a leading global supply chain enabler. He was integral to the firm’s successful initial public offering in 2013, and its acquisition and integration of OB10, a global e-invoicing platform. Phil previously also served as portfolio manager at Altima Partners, and head of leveraged finance and private equity coverage at ING Bank in London.

RBC Investory & Treasury Services

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBS I&TS), part of Royal Bank of Canada, has appointed Erik Morgan as managing director, head of global due diligence. Erik joins RBC I&TS from JP Morgan where he was most recently executive director, wholesale client onboarding, and helped to establish the firm’s quality assurance programme and reengineered the KYC (Know Your Client) due diligence practices and procedures. Prior to that, Erik was Europe, Middle East and North Africa head of KYC and head of global remediation at HSBC Bank. He has also held similar roles at other investment banks including Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale. At RBC I&TS, Erik is based in London and reports jointly to Andrea Horton, global head of governance and regulatory solutions and Joanna Meager, global head of client operations.

