Ross McLean

Banned forwards Joe Marler and James Haskell have been added to England’s Six Nations squad despite being suspended for the opening two rounds of the championship.

England are beset by absentees and could be without as many as 18 players for their showdown with Italy in Rome on Sunday, where Eddie Jones’s side begin their quest for a third successive Six Nations title.

Neither Marler nor Haskell were included in England’s 34-man party, all of who have been retained, for their training camp in Portugal, but they have now been called up ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Not only does their inclusion swell the numbers available to Jones for training purposes, but it also suggests that both will be in contention to play when their bans are lifted.

Prop Marler is currently serving a six-week suspension for striking Sale flanker TJ Ioane in the head with his shoulder, while Haskell was found guilty of a dangerous tackle on Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts and handed a four-week sanction.

Marler and Haskell will miss England’s games against Italy and Wales, but will be free to play Scotland at Murrayfield, France in Paris and the Six Nations finale against Ireland at Twickenham.