Cinesite Studios, the visual effects company which has worked on productions ranging from Harry Potter to Skyfall, has grabbed a $70m (£50m) debt package from asset manager Pemberton.
The initial $40m investment will be used for general purposes and to help fund acquisitions, while Barclays will provide an extra $4m. Pemberton has agreed with Barclays to provide a further $26m in the future.
London-headquartered Cinesite, which also provides feature animation services to both the film and television industries, has generated 40 per cent year-on-year revenue growth since 2014 and also plans to use the financing package to develop new partnerships and collaborations with leading studios and filmmakers.
"Cinesite has rightfully earnt a reputation as a studio with strong creative and technical capabilities. The Cinesite management team has successfully leveraged the company’s capabilities to deliver sustained, impressive growth," said Pemberton's head of UK origination Eric Capp.
The effects company has also worked on hit show Game of Thrones, Thor and Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, and has studios in Montreal and Vancouver.
Pemberton, a European private debt provider, is backed by UK insurance giant Legal & General.
