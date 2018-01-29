Lucy White

Cinesite Studios, the visual effects company which has worked on productions ranging from Harry Potter to Skyfall, has grabbed a $70m (£50m) debt package from asset manager Pemberton.

The initial $40m investment will be used for general purposes and to help fund acquisitions, while Barclays will provide an extra $4m. Pemberton has agreed with Barclays to provide a further $26m in the future.

London-headquartered Cinesite, which also provides feature animation services to both the film and television industries, has generated 40 per cent year-on-year revenue growth since 2014 and also plans to use the financing package to develop new partnerships and collaborations with leading studios and filmmakers.

"Cinesite has rightfully earnt a reputation as a studio with strong creative and technical capabilities. The Cinesite management team has successfully leveraged the company’s capabilities to deliver sustained, impressive growth​," said Pemberton's head of UK origination Eric Capp.

The effects company has also worked on hit show Game of Thrones, Thor and Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, and has studios in Montreal and Vancouver.

Pemberton, a European private debt provider, is backed by UK insurance giant Legal & General.

