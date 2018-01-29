Helen Cahill

David Davis has said today he is set to have an argument with the EU about whether the UK can sign new trade agreements after March 2019.

EU27 ministers met in Brussels today to sign off on negotiating guidelines for a post-Brexit transitional period.

The EU has said the UK's relationship must remain broadly the same as it is now, but won't be able to take part in decision making.

Davis told the Lords' EU Select Committee this afternoon that this is likely to cause disagreements, as he thinks the UK should be able to forge new trading relationships as soon as it leaves.

The Brexit secretary said: "Well, there will be an argument about the right to renegotiate or to negotiate free trade agreements, there will be an argument I am sure about the issue of whether or not we can object to new law that we haven't had a say in, there will be discussions about issues like representation on technical committees; bare in mind that we are very often the prime mover in areas like aviation pharmaceuticals - the regulators tend to be Brits because we're good at that."