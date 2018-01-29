Lucy White

Keurig Green Mountain, the coffee company owned by German conglomerate JAB, has agreed to merge with Dr Pepper Snapple to create a soft drinks giant.

Keurig, which owns coffee brands such as Donut Shop, Tully's and Van Houtte, will pay Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders more than $18.7bn (£13.3bn) in a cash special dividend, and offer them a 13 per cent stake in the newly combined Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).

Together, the two companies will have predicted 2017 revenues of around $11bn and own brands such as 7up, Dr Pepper and Sunkist.

“This transaction will deliver significant and immediate value to our shareholders, along with the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside potential of our combined company and attract new brands and beverage categories to our platform in a fast-changing industry landscape," said Dr Pepper Snapple chief executive Larry Young.

Bob Gamgort, Keurig's chief executive, added that the deal "unlocks the opportunity to combine hot and cold beverages and create a platform to increase exposure to high-growth formats".

Cadbury owner Mondelez, which owns Keurig alongside JAB, will also take a "significant" 13 to 14 per cent stake in the enlarged company but will not invest new capital.

KDP believes it will save $600m in "synergies" per year by 2021. It also aims to reduce its debt pile to below three times its earnings "within two to three years" after the deal closes.

