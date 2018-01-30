Helen Cahill

Sadiq Khan has thrown his weight behind efforts to remove international students from the UK's immigration target after Brexit.

Responding to the government's review of its immigration policy, which is being conducted by the Migration Advisory Committee, the London mayor said the UK must stop "politicising" students and stressed the importance of the student population to the capital.

In a letter to the MAC, seen by City A.M., Khan argued it does not make "economic sense" to include students in migration targets.

"The government is, in effect, choosing to impose a limit on the export growth of a key sector," he said.

"It is also reputationally damaging to the UK: we are viewed as being cautious and politicising international students; employers remain concerned that a supply of skills and talent could come under pressure. Furthermore, it sends a very negative message to young people around the world of the kind of country we want to be."

The government is under significant pressure to axe foreign students from its immigration targets when it brings forward an Immigration Bill later this year.

The Prime Minister faces rebellion within her own party on the issue. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said Theresa May should drop students from her target, and her 12 Scottish Tory MPs have met with both Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, and Brandon Lewis, the former immigration minister, to make their case to the government.