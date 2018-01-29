Frank Dalleres

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville has insisted that he is not a sexist and issued a robust defence of his credentials following criticism of his appointment as England Women’s manager.

Neville attempted to quell controversy on his first media appearance in the role on Monday, saying that a 2011 social media post in which he joked that he had “battered the wife” had been an innocent reference to beating his spouse in a sporting contest.

The 41-year-old former England international reiterated an apology for that message and another post, in which he depicted women as being responsible for domestic tasks.

“In isolation those words were wrong and that’s the reason I apologise. The words in 2018 are wrong, the words in 2011 were wrong. It’s not a reflection of my true character,” he told the BBC.

“I am not a sexist. My character, particularly in my playing career, in my life, I think it stands up to any accusation that has been levelled at me. I’ve lived my life right.”

Neville was a surprise choice by the Football Association, having had not experience in the women’s game and not even applied for the role.

“I didn’t get it by default. It was a long process,” he added. “Ultimately I’m the best man for the job. I shouldn’t be embarrassed I was approached. I believe I’m the right man for the job.”

