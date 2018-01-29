Catherine Neilan

The EU will demand that the UK abide by the "status quo" - including freedom of movement and the jurisdiction of the ECJ - for the transition period, according to the formal negotiating framework revealed today.

But we will be blocked from having any say on new laws, or other "institutional representation", according to the guidelines adopted by the EU General Affairs Council today.

Bulgaria's deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said: "EU ministers have given a clear mandate to the Commission on what is the type of transition period that we envisage: full EU acquis to be applied in the UK and no participation in the EU institutions and decision-making.

"The 27 adopted the text speedily today and we hope an agreement on this with the UK can also be closed swiftly."

The framework was not unexpected, as Brussels published a detailed document setting out its red lines last week.

It is still not clear exactly what the UK government is seeking from transition.

Earlier today, a government spokesman pointed to Brexit secretary David Davis' speech on Friday, in which he said the UK would want the freedom to be able to strike trade deals during a transition period.

Asked if the government would publish anything to the level of detail that Brussels has supplied, he said it would be a case of wait and see.

"We will take it one step at a time," he added.

During a select committee hearing last week Davis intimated that while the government was broadly onboard with much of what was filtering out from Brussels, although said there might be "issues" with the idea that we would not have a voice on new laws.

