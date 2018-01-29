Monday 29 January 2018 1:42pm

Superdry founder banks £18m in share sale

 
Helen Cahill
Superdry & British Fashion Council - London Collections: Men AW15 Official Launch Event
The co-founder of Superdry, Julian Dunkerton, has banked nearly £38m on the sale of shares in the company.

Dunkerton has sold 1m Superdry shares at £17.80 per share, according to an update from the firm this morning. The sale represents a 1.23 per cent stake in the company.

Over the last year, Superdry's shares rose by close to 20 per cent, but the share price faltered when the retailer posted its Christmas figures, dropping by nine per cent.

The figures were in line with the market's expectations, but did represent a slowdown on the group's previous performance. Euan Sutherland, Superdry's chief executive, said the movement represented profit-taking by investors that had benefited from the recent rise in the share price.

Dunkerton, who launched Superdry in 1985 with Ian Hibbs, still holds around 25 per cent of Superdry's shares.

The retailer is now aiming to diversify its business further; currently, 35 per cent of its sales are UK-based. The group is prioritising wholesale sales in the US, targeting both the east and the west cost of the country.

