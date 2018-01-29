Tory MPs condemn May's reliance on "the two Gavins"

Catherine Neilan

Theresa May's reliance on "the two Gavins" has been attacked as further undermining her position after a damaging few days for the pair.

Tory MPs said the Prime Minister had been left "exposed" by her relationship with defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who is at the centre of a growing scandal over an affair prior to becoming an MP - which some have claimed is a deliberately-constructed distraction from his comments about Russia.

The former chief whip had told The Telegraph Russia was actively seeking to bring about Britain’s economic collapse by attacking the country's infrastructure, which he said would cause “thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths”.

Meanwhile, May's chief of staff Gavin Barwell has come under fire after a lacklustre number of meetings with hoped-for future trading partners during last week's World Economic Forum in Davos, as well as his role in the disastrous reshuffle at the start of the month.

This resulted in plum jobs for the so-called FOGs - "friends of Gavin" - MPs have grumbled.

One former minister told City A.M.: "The two Gavins have been like poison into her ear - they are so tight with her and they have left her exposed... There is no even playing field with Theresa May, and her loyalties are perverse. It makes you question the motivation... and the influence they have."

The MP pointed to the apparent fury of GCHQ at Williamson's Russia comments, saying other ministers would have been "absolutely shot down" by Number 10 for such a move.

Another high profile backbencher said: "[Williamson] is running the show and [chief whip] Julian Smith is his Mini Me. Gavin managed to get rid of [former defence secretary Michael] Fallon, get one of the top positions in Cabinet and is still able to run the whole thing, all the while cultivating MPs like there's no tomorrow.

"He's been having MPs round for more tea in his office than PG Tips has in its factories."

Despite the front-page stories about Williamson's 14-year-old affair, many MPs still view him as a viable contender for the leadership, but not someone who would oust May - at least as things stand.

"He's playing a game of chess, moving around his pawns and all the while protecting his queen," the former minister said.

That support is reciprocal. A government spokesman this morning said the Prime Minister had full confidence in Williamson. On the question of his comments about Russia, the spokesman said he was "reflecting" May's previous comments, adding that the affair "predated the period in which he was an MP or minister, and is a private matter".

The Ministry of Defence has already confirmed Williamson did not disclose any classified information.

However, it comes when May is still fending off criticism for being swayed by close aides. Former chief of staff Nick Timothy, who spoke of the party's "strategic confusion" at a Resolution Foundation event today, is still thought to influence the Prime Minister on matters of strategy.

Number 10's spokesman this morning stressed that Timothy had "left the government about seven, eight months ago" adding: "He doesn't speak for the government".