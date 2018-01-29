Helen Cahill

Liam Fox slammed the European project this morning, saying investors are worried about the future of the EU after Brexit.

Speaking at a launch event for Department of International Trade's upcoming trade conference in Hong Kong, Fox said investors favoured the UK because of its strong legal system and intellectual property protections.

He added: "One other new factor is appearing: people are beginning to wonder about what direction the EU27 will take when the United Kingdom is no longer there. And this idea that it will simply be an extrapolation of EU28 is now being questioned."

Since the Brexit vote, several high-ranking European politicians have said EU member states should become more integrated.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, outlined his plan for a "more united Union" in a speech last September, which called for a widening of the Eurozone and the banking union.

Mirroring Juncker's vision, Martin Schulz, head of Germany's Social Democrat Party, has called for the creation of a "United States of Europe" by 2025.

Schulz, who is on course to become Angela Merkel's coalition partner, wants the EU to draw up a treaty to create a federal Europe, and says members who do not sign up should be chucked out of the bloc.