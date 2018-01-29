Florian Hense, Savvas P Savouri

Is Emmanuel Macron turning around the French economy for the better?

YES – Florian Hense is European economist at Berenberg Bank

In 2015-2016 France introduced more reforms than any other major advanced economy. Who was the economics minister at the time? Yes, you guessed it: Emmanuel Macron.

By late 2016, the French economy had picked up momentum. Then last year, France enjoyed even stronger growth as the global economy gathered pace.

Building on his momentum as economics minister, Macron created his political movement En Marche from scratch. The rest, they say, is history.

After winning the presidency and parliament, Macron has stuck to his major promises, including a Thatcher-style overhaul of France’s labour market. By defeating Marine Le Pen, he helped lift the cloud of political uncertainty from Europe. Challenges remain, but Macron has just started.

Yes, the times are treating Macron well. Could he just be one of Napoleon’s “lucky generals”? Not for a minute. In life, you make your own luck. If Macron continues to fix France’s roof and strengthen its foundations, France is marching toward a golden decade.

NO – Savvas P Savouri, chief economist and partner at Toscafund Asset Management

President Macron certainty cuts a dashing figure. And dash around he has been; arriving in the UK soon after a trip to China, then to Davos. He is also scheduled for the first state visit of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In less than a year, in office Macron has managed to create a frisson of positive excitement about France, and of fear around the UK’s own economic prospects. But until and unless Macron introduces sweeping supply-side reforms, France will remain less attractive to business than the UK.

The reality is that, for France to be reformed into a business-friendly economy, it will need to go through the same “break it to remake it” pains that the UK did in the eighties. Having promised to deal with France’s sclerotic labour laws, Nicolas Sarkozy pulled back. I am convinced that Macron too will stop short of dealing with the powerful and reactionary French unions and civil service. To do so requires a will of iron, not charm.

But if I’m wrong, we will then see France consumed by widespread industrial and public sector unrest.