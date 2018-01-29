Foreign buyers are avoiding luxury homes in the capital

Emma Haslett

A shift is taking place at the top end of London's housing market as foreign buyers stay away from new-build homes in the capital's most exclusive areas.

During the housing boom in 2012 and 2013, "exhibitions" in the likes of China and Hong Kong became an easy way to sell new-build homes in the capital off-plan.

But new figures have suggested just 35 per cent of leads for sales in some of the capital's priciest postcodes were generated abroad last year, down from 44 per cent in 2016.

The research, by upmarket estate agent Aston Chase, also showed the proportion of UK-based buyers is on the rise. Some 70 per cent of new-build homes in high-end postcodes including Marylebone, Hampstead, St Johns Wood, Highgate and Maida Vale were sold to London-based buyers last year, compared with 58 per cent in 2016.

Falling luxury sales

That isn't necessarily good news for the sector. Last year analysis of Land Registry figures indicated the number of high-end new-build homes sold in London's most exclusive areas had fallen 55 per cent during the second quarter.

Combined with the new figures from Aston Chase, that suggests foreign buyers are shying away from the capital's market, with British buyers failing to take up the slack.

Meanwhile, in December a report by Knight Frank identified the biggest risks to London house prices, suggesting an unfavourable Brexit deal, fast interest rate rises and rising geo-political tensions could all serve to harm growth in the capital.

"The momentum in house price growth is slowing in many parts of the country, and we expect price rises to remain muted overall next year amid increased economic and political uncertainty in the run-up to Brexit and amid more muted forecasts for wage growth," said Knight Frank.

