Amazon is creating 400 new jobs in the UK with a new fulfilment centre planned for Rugby.

The permanent jobs will be in operations, HR, engineering and IT.

Rugby is the latest local fulfilment centre to be created by Amazon in the region in recent years, with sites set up in Coalville and Daventry last year and in Rugeley in 2011, employing more than 2,500 people between them.

“We are thrilled to begin recruitment for 400 new permanent roles in Rugby with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one," said Amazon's UK director of customer fulfilment Stefano Perego.

The investment was welcomed by local MP Mark Pawey.

“The decision demonstrates the ever increasing strength of our thriving local economy and the confidence that business has in our area," he said.

A further hub is planned for Coventry and due to open this year with the addition of 1,650 jobs, as well as more warehouses in Bristol and Bolton.

Amazon is this week expected to report revenues of nearly $60bn for the fourth quarter which covers the lucrative Christmas season, a rise of 37 per cent.