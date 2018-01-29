Rebecca Smith

Ford today announced its China chief Jason Luo has stepped down after just five months in the post, due to personal reasons.

Luo had been responsible for leading the firm's operations in Greater China, including its import business Lincoln.

Peter Fleet, Ford group vice president and president, Ford Asia Pacific, said:

Jason offered his resignation for personal reasons that predate his time at Ford. Ford accepted Jason’s resignation as the right way for him and the company to proceed. Jason’s decision was not related to the business strategy or performance of Ford China, which remains robust, with a bright future ahead. We continue to act in the best interest of our company, employees, and stakeholders.

Luo's replacement has yet to be announced by the US car giant, but for the meanwhile, Fleet will take on Luo's responsibilities as Ford looks to drive up its business in China.

The sudden departure is a blow for the company, which had poached Luo from Key Safety Systems in September, hoping he would kickstart a surge in sales in China.

In August, Ford said it was in talks to launch fully electric cars for China, after signing a memorandum of understanding with Chinese firm Anhui Zotye Automobile to develop a joint venture.

The joint venture would aim to capture "a sizeable share" of China's all-electric passenger vehicle market.

