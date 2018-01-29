Rebecca Smith

The best - and biggest - superyachts of 2018 have been crowned, recognising those boasting the best interior design, as well as ecological credentials, and the snazziest exteriors.

Among the winners at the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards, were yachts with helicopter hangers, a deck that can be transformed into a games court, a terrace floor that transforms into an instant balcony, and ceilings with Swarovski crystals.

Double winners include the 49.8m Home, which won the best naval architecture displacement motor yachts category and the best ecological design and operation innovation award.

The 96.55m Faith, which features a helicopter hanger, beach club and nine-metre pool, and the 58m Ngoni also picked up two awards each. The latter was recognised for its sleek exterior among sailing yachts.

Check out some of the winning superyachts:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Aviva which won best lifestyle feature design has a permanent professional paddle tennis court inside the yacht, while Azimut Grande 35 Metri has a large terrace floor which slides out of the hull to create an instant balcony.

Razan meanwhile picked up an interior design award with a nod to its "recessed ceilings featuring undulating gloss panels" with Swarovski crystals too.

The full list of winners Best Exterior Styling Motor Yachts Below 45m: Cyclone Best Exterior Styling Motor Yachts 45m and Above: Jubilee Best Exterior Styling Sailing Yachts: Ngoni Best Interior Design Motor Yachts Below 399GT: TELLI Best Interior Design Motor Yachts 400GT to 999GT: Razan Best Interior Design Motor Yachts 1,000GT and Above: Faith Best Interior Design Sailing Yachts: Ribelle Best Naval Architecture Semi-Displacement or Planning Motor Yachts: 1 of 7 Best Naval Architecture Displacement Motor Yachts: Home Best Naval Architecture Sailing Yachts: Ngoni Best General Arrangement & Deck Design: Faith Best New Production Yacht Design: Azimut Grande 35 Metri Best Lighting Design: Seven Best Ecological Design & Operation Innovation Award: Home Best Lifestyle Feature Design: Aviva Best Tender Design: Faith - Limousine Tender Young Designer of the Year - Student Designer: Nicolò Piredda Young Designer of the Year - Professional Designer: Damien Bovie Lifetime Achievement: Giovanni Zuccon

