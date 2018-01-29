Catherine Neilan

Theresa May is to hold a Brexit Cabinet today in order to set out the government's vision for the next stage of negotiations - but the meeting is likely to be dominated by the ongoing rift within her top team.

Today will be the first time the Prime Minister's most senior ministers have met since chancellor Philip Hammond upset a number of his colleagues by suggesting there would only be "very modest" changes to the relationship with the EU after leaving the bloc.

It was viewed on the day as further proof that Hammond was deviating from the Prime Minister's stance, although some have suggested it could be symptomatic of a general shift towards a softer Brexit.

Today will bring arch Brexiteers face-to-face with Hammond and others who favour a minimal disruption, and it is expected that the weakened chancellor may suffer a bruising encounter. However, it is not thought that his job is at risk - for now.

However, the pressure on May continues, with a number of high profile backbenchers adding their names to the growing list of critics going public.

But the fear that the Conservatives could implode and lose control is still preventing an outright rebellion. Last week a number of former ministers warned that the party was vulnerable, and one likening it to the cliff-edge scene from The Italian Job.

Either way, today's meeting must yield results. The EU27 is also meeting today in order to set out the new mandate for chief negotiator Michel Barnier.